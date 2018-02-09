Breaking News

Wow, the oily shirtless Tongan Olympian really came out oily and shirtless again

By AJ Willingham, CNN

Updated 8:53 AM ET, Fri February 9, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 09: Flag bearer Pita Taufatofua of Tonga leads the team during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 09: Flag bearer Pita Taufatofua of Tonga leads the team during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Shirtless Tongan makes Olympic return

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(21 Videos)

(CNN)Pita Taufatofua, the Tongan athlete who became an instant Olympic icon when he emerged shiny and shirtless carrying his country's flag during the Olympic Opening Ceremony in Rio two years ago, has done it again.

Taufatofua braved the 32˚F cold at Friday's Opening Ceremonies in Pyeongchang and again appeared bare-chested, wearing only a traditional Tongan mat. The guy knows he has a brand, and he is sticking to it.
The 34-year-old is a bit of a Renaissance man, excelling not only in shirtlessness but in taekwondo; his Summer Olympics sport, and cross-country skiing, his Winter Olympics sport. He's the only Tongan at this year's games, the first Tongan to appear in both the Winter and Summer Olympics, and most definitely the only one to do so in such an, ahem, attention-getting fashion.
    This is Taufatofua leading his delegation during the opening ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games
    This is Taufatofua leading his delegation during the opening ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games
    Not quite so naked but getting there: The Bermudan delegation, who rolled up to the ceremony wearing, what else? Bermuda shorts.
    Flag bearer Tucker Murphy of Bermuda and teammates enter the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.
    If there was an Olympic medal for sticking it to the weather (and there should be), they would all win.