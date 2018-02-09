Breaking News

Olympics Opening Ceremony preaches a Games of 'peace'

Aimee Lewis in Pyeongchang, CNN

Updated 1:35 PM ET, Fri February 9, 2018

Fireworks erupt as the Olympic cauldron is lit in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Friday, February 9.
North and South Korean athletes march together during the parade of nations. It has happened only three other times in Olympic history.
Former figure skater Kim Yuna lights the Olympic cauldron. The South Korean won gold in the 2010 Winter Olympics.
The torchbearers included former South Korean soccer star Ahn Jung-hwan and golfer Inbee Park.
The opening ceremony included many dazzling displays and performances.
Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, speaks before the lighting of the cauldron.
The ceremony was held at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium, a temporary structure with capacity for 35,000 spectators.
US Vice President Mike Pence, front right, attends the ceremony with his wife, Karen. Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is seated in the back row and on the left. She was a guest of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, not pictured. At left is Moon&#39;s wife, Kim Jung-sook.
US athletes arrive at the opening ceremony.
American athletes wave during the march of nations.
Olympic athletes from Russia march under a neutral flag. Russia was banned from taking part in the Games after the International Olympic Committee found that the country had engaged in &quot;systemic manipulation&quot; of anti-doping rules.
France&#39;s athletes take part in the parade of nations.
A Korean quartet led by Jeon In-kwon sings John Lennon&#39;s classic &quot;Imagine&quot; before an inflatable dove is released into the air.
Fireworks explode over the stadium.
Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua goes shirtless, as he did for the opening ceremony of the 2016 Summer Olympics.
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, shakes hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the ceremony.
Participants perform around a design of the Olympic rings.
Dutch athletes enter the stadium.
Drummers are lined up during the performance.
The South Korean flag is portrayed.
A dragon is carried into the stadium.
Fireworks explode as the opening ceremony begins.
A white tiger is portrayed at the beginning of the ceremony. The tiger is &quot;closely associated with Korean mythology and culture&quot; and is a &quot;familiar figure in Korean folk tales as a symbol of trust, strength and protection,&quot; according to the Games website.
North Korean cheerleaders wave their country&#39;s flag as they gather ahead of the opening ceremony.
Impersonators of Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump are escorted out of the stadium.
Performers entertain the fans during the ceremony.
Pyeongchang is about 80 miles (125 kilometers) east of Seoul, South Korea, and about 60 miles south of the Demilitarized Zone that separates North and South Korea.
  Spectacular Opening Ceremony gets Winter Olympics under way
  Ceremony unites athletes from North and South Korea
  Preaches message of peace

(CNN)A giant dove of peace lit up the night sky, famous South Korean singers sang John Lennon's "Imagine" and, most significantly of all, athletes from North and South Korea walked in unison for the first time in 11 years.

Even on a brutally cold February evening, there were moments aplenty to warm the heart during a Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony which had peace as its central theme.
Like writing in a stick of rock, the message that mankind can live in harmony ran through every dance routine, song and dazzling light show.
    South Korea's President Moon Jae-in described these Games as a "festival and celebration of peace," and the competition's curtain-raiser certainly set the tone.
    The show of unity was not lost on International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, who said North and South Korea had set a "great example" for sending "a powerful message of peace."
      Lindsey Vonn moved to tears at Olympics

    The lead up to these Winter Olympics has been dominated by relations between two nations still technically at war. After a year of escalating hostility over Pyongyang's ballistic missile program, this Olympics has given the two countries reason to talk again.
    No matter how affecting the message of the host nation's first night, it would be fanciful to think that a sporting occasion such as this can bring about a truce between a Korea divided since 1953, but it was an evening filled with symbolic moments.
    As the Korean athletes marched together, President Moon shook hands with Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. She is the first member of Pyongyang's ruling dynasty to set foot in the rival country since the war.
    To add to the political intrigue, US Vice President Mike Pence, sitting a few seats away in the same VIP booth, looked stony faced as the ceremony unfolded.
    Who's who in North Korea's Olympic delegation

      Who's who in North Korea's Olympic delegation

    There were also selfies between North and South Koeran athletes as they waited to walk into the heart of the stadium.
    And when the Koreans emerged -- North Korea ice hockey player Chung Gum Hwang and South Korean bobsledder Won Yun-jong both held the flag of a unified Korean peninsula -- they were greeted to an ovation from 35,000 cheering spectators.
    Though this is not the first time athletes from the two countries have entered the Olympics together, it would take an extraordinary sporting feat to usurp the Koreans' march as the predominant moment of these Games.
    Indeed, the sporting spectacle that is to come has been overshadowed for months by the rapprochement. Only a few months ago there were justifiable fears over whether Pyeongchang, roughly 40 kilometers from the border, could host these Games because of the North's nuclear proliferation.
    The political road ahead is a long and complicated one, as protests in the region during the ceremony testify, but inside the Olympic Stadium the sentiment was largely of hope.
    Titled "Peace in Motion," the ceremony began with a countdown, the ringing of a nine-meter-high "Bell of Peace." Five children then appeared, taking the audience on a journey to the past, present and future.
    A white tiger, the Games' mascot Soohorang, long considered a protective guardian in Korean history and culture, guided the children to a cove where they were then transported to an ancient land.
    For TV viewers, augmented reality created a spectacular dome of constellations and stars above the performers before traditional Korean kites were then flown, a mural of the Four Guardians (symbols of ancient Koreans' hope for peace) was formed and 48 traditional dancers performed.
    Next came the spirituous thumping of drums -- 371 men and women beating Jangoos. Audience participation was encouraged -- spectators were given a small drum called a sogo -- which was perhaps a wise move given that the temperature dropped to a teeth-rattling -6C during the two-hour outdoor ceremony.
    The CNN ENG-KOR PyeongChang 2018 dictionary

      The CNN ENG-KOR PyeongChang 2018 dictionary

    As well as diplomacy, the weather has been one of the other dominant topics in the build-up to an Olympics which is expected to be the coldest in more than 20 years.
    The 1994 Games in Lillehammer, where temperatures plunged to -2.7C (27F), holds the record, but the mercury is not expected to creep above zero during the first few days of competition in South Korea.
    While spectators wrapped themselves in the blankets provided and eked every bit of warmth from the multiple heat packs also provided, some athletes appeared to not feel the chill.
    Tonga&#39;s Pita Taufatofua repeated his topless flag-bearing from Rio 2016.
    Tonga's Pita Taufatofua repeated his topless flag-bearing from Rio 2016.
    Notably one-man Tongan team Pita Taufatofua, a cross-country skier who also competed in taekwondo at the 2016 Summer Games, caused a stir as he entered the stadium topless, just as he did in Rio, while Bermuda's athletes wore traditional shorts during the parade.
    This will be the largest Winter Games in history, with 2,800 athletes due to compete in a record 102 events, but even during the parade of nations it was not always about the competitors, as the focus of some spectators turned to President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un impersonators. Both were quickly ushered from the stands.
    Everyone's attention quickly returned to the center of the pentagon-shaped stadium, which will be demolished after these Games.
    A 77-year-old man, the oldest performer at the ceremony, sang Arirang, a traditional Korean folk song considered the unofficial anthem of Korea.
    As the time-traveling children returned to the present, having learnt a new secret to peace, a giant dove of peace was formed and singers sang Lennon's famous ode. On any other occasion, it may have been considered schmaltzy, but performed in a country still at war the performance resonated.
    Kim Yo Jong and US Vice President Mike Pence
    The evening concluded as every Olympic ceremony does, with the lighting of the flame and a spectacular firework display -- 20,000 fireworks were used during the ceremony.
    Two members of the joint Korean hockey team carried the Olympic Torch up a steep flight of stairs, and spectators gasped in unison when they realized the torch would be given to 2010 Olympic figure skating champion Yuna Kim to light the flame.
    Let the Games begin.