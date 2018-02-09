Story highlights Lindsey Vonn in tears at memory of late grandfather at news conference

The American is bidding for second Olympic gold after 2010 triumph

Vonn is most successful female ski racer ever

(CNN) She was moved to tears over the memory of her late grandfather, but Lindsey Vonn vowed to win gold in honor of the man she calls her ski racing inspiration at PyeongChang 2018.

The 33-year-old is among the favorites to add a second downhill gold to her 2010 title from Vancouver, but she cried as the emotion of losing her grandfather, Don Kildow, at the age of 88 in November came flooding back in her first Winter Olympics news conference Friday.

CNN's Coy Wire asked the American how memories of her grandfather resonated with her now she was in South Korea preparing for the Games.

"Ah, it's really hard," replied Vonn, the most successful female ski racer of all time.