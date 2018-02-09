Winter Olympics: Saturday, February 10
Phoebe Staenz of Switzerland scores a goal against Shin So-jung of Korea in the second period of play during the women's ice hockey preliminary round.
Sweden's Charlotte Kalla, center, celebrates after winning the first gold medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics. She finished first in the 15-kilometer cross-country ski event. Norway's Marit Bjørgen, left, won the silver to become the most decorated woman in the history of the Winter Games. Finland's Krista Parmakoski took the bronze.
Ireen Wust, of the Netherlands, with her fingernails painted in the colors of the Dutch flag, competes during the women's 3,000-meter speedskating race.
The United States' Jessica Diggins collapses alongside her competitors after competing in cross-country skiing.
Germany's Laura Dahlmeier prepares for competition in the women's biathlon 7.5-kilometer sprint.
The South Korea women's 3,000-meter relay team holds hands before going on to win its short track speedskating heat.
Competitors start the cross-country women's skiathlon at the Alpensia Cross-Country Skiing Centre.
Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands crashes in her 500-meter heat in short track speedskating.
Danielle Scott of Australia practices during freestyle skiing aerials.
North Korean fans cheer as they watch a short track speedskating race. Choe Un-song was competing in the 1,500 meters. He is one of 22 North Koreans who will be taking part in the Winter Games in Pyeongchang.
Dominik Fischnaller of Italy slides during the men's singles luge.
Sweden's Charlotte Kalla celebrates after winning the first gold medal of the Games.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in greets Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, during a historic meeting between North and South Korean officials at the presidential palace in Seoul. The South Korean leader received an invitation from Kim's sister to travel to North Korea.
Mons Roisland of Norway competes in the slopestyle qualification.
Canada's John Morris competes in the mixed curling round robin against Switzerland.
A fan keeps warm during a weather delay before the men's slopestyle qualification.
Niklas Mattsson of Sweden crashes during the slopestyle qualification.
Norway's Magnus Nedregotten slides the stone during the mixed curling round robin.
South Korean fans cheer their team during a mixed curling match against Olympic Athletes from Russia.
Olympic Athlete from Russia Anastasia Bryzgalova makes a call to her teammate Aleksandr Krushelnitckii during a mixed curling match against South Korea's Jang Hyeji and Lee Kijeong.