Trump on Rob Porter: We wish him well

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Friday called the departure of his former staff secretary Rob Porter following allegations of domestic abuse "very sad" and said he wishes Porter "well."

The President, in his first public comments since Porter's resignation on Wednesday, did not express any sympathy for the women Porter allegedly abused -- instead pointing to Porter's claim that "he's innocent."

"I found out about it recently and I was surprised by it," Trump said. "We certainly wish him well. It's obviously a very tough time for him. He did a very good job while he was in the White House."

"We hope that he will have a wonderful career," Trump added.

Trump said "it was very sad when we heard about it."

