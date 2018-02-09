(CNN) President Donald Trump says he plans to release the Democratic rebuttal to the Republican intelligence memo alleging FBI abuses of its surveillance authority.

"It's gonna be released soon," Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday, adding, "We're going to release a letter."

The President was granted until Friday to decide whether to block or allow the release of the 10-page Democratic memo after the House Intelligence Committee voted unanimously to make it public.

CNN reported Wednesday that Trump is expected to authorize the release of the Democratic memo after a review process, barring any threat to national security.

The Democratic memo, penned by the committee's ranking member, Rep. Adam Schiff, is expected to directly rebut the Republican memo, which accuses the FBI of abusing the surveillance process in obtaining a warrant on former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page.