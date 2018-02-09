Health groups dispute Trump admin claims on abortion funding

Washington (CNN) The Trump administration said just four out of 733 organizations that have received US funding to deliver health services have turned down US grants rather than accept new rules that forbid the US providing aid to promote or perform abortions overseas.

Advocates said that claim drastically downplays the impact of the new rules, which they say will have "far-reaching and deadly" effects, limiting access to health care and HIV/AIDS treatment, among other services, and ultimately contributing to a rise in unsafe abortions.

The so-called "Mexico City Policy," implemented on and off since 1985, has conditioned US funding for global family planning on a commitment from NGOs that they won't promote or perform abortions using funds from any source.

The Trump administration has drastically expanded the rule to apply not just to funding for family planning, but all global health assistance, including funding for HIV/AIDS, maternal and child health, malaria, nutrition and other programs.

"Too early"

