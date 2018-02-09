US military helps thwart Trinidad carnival terror attack

(CNN) US troops participated in anti-terror raids Thursday in the Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago helping to capture four "high value targets," two US military officials told CNN.

The officials said US military personnel from US Southern Command, which oversees US military operations in the region, advised and assisted local Trinidadian security forces in apprehending the four extremists who are believed to be part of a network engaged in plotting terror attacks.

The US troops did not participate in any direct combat.

In a news conference Thursday, a Trinidad and Tobago police official, Michael Jackman, said police uncovered a threat to disrupt the Carnival activities and detained "several persons of interest."

The nation's police and defense forces are working together to ensure a safe and secure environment for the Carnival, Jackman said in video provided by CNN affiliate CNC3 Television.

Read More