(CNN) Rachel Brand, the third-ranking official at the Justice Department, is expected to resign Friday.

A source familiar with Brand's plans said she is going to accept a job with Walmart. A second source said she is leaving DOJ "because she got a great job."

Brand, the associate attorney general who was confirmed last May, has been a prominent Trump administration official working on the reauthorizing of section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

She served under Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who is currently overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Brand previously worked in the administrations of both Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama as the head of the Justice Department's office of legal policy and as a member of an oversight board for privacy and civil liberties.

Read More