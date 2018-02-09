Washington (CNN) Mick Mulvaney, President Donald Trump's chief budget officer, is in the spotlight this week as staffers consider what might happen if White House chief of staff John Kelly leaves in the wake of the Rob Porter scandal.

Conversations have been going on all week long among White House staffers as to what a "post-Kelly world looks like," a source familiar with these discussions said. And "the conversation keeps coming back to Mulvaney."

This source noted that these conversations were "hot" earlier this week at the height of the Porter fiasco, but that they seem to have cooled down -- at least for the moment. One reason why Mulvaney talk is on the rise, this source said, is he "doesn't have any enemies" inside the West Wing.

Mulvaney, a fiscal conservative, has led the Trump's Office of Management and Budget and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

