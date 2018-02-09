Breaking News

Updated 8:54 PM ET, Fri February 9, 2018

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff speaks to reporters about the recent disclosure of a meeting between Donald Trump, Jr. and a Russian lawyer during the presidential campaign in the Capitol Visitors Center July 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. Schiff said it was troubling that the Trump campaign did not tell the FBI that a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer reached out to them with an offer of information that would help their campaign against Hillary Clinton.
(CNN)President Donald Trump on Friday denied the request to release the Democratic memo that seeks to undercut Republican claims of FBI surveillance abuses and has sent it back to the House Intelligence Committee for changes.

The 10-page memo written by Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, landed on the President's desk Monday after the committee voted unanimously to make it public, and the FBI and Justice Department subsequently reviewed it this week.
In a letter to the committee, White House counsel Donald McGahn said, "Although the President is inclined to declassify the February 5th Memorandum, because the Memorandum contains numerous properly classified and especially sensitive passages, he is unable to do so at this time."
The White House included a letter signed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray that says they have identified portions of the Democratic memo that would raise national security or law enforcement concerns if released publicly.
    Trump authorized last Friday the release of the highly controversial Nunes memo alleging that the FBI abused its surveillance tools. The FBI has said that memo, put together by House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, R-California, omits key information that could impact its veracity.
    Read the White House letter here: