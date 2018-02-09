Second WH official resigns over domestic abuse allegations

Washington (CNN) David Sorensen, a member of the Trump administration's speechwriting team, has resigned after being accused of domestic abuse, a White House official says.

He is the second administration official to resign this week over domestic abuse allegations, after top White House staffer Rob Porter resigned on Wednesday.

According to a White House official, Sorensen's job with the Council on Environmental Quality did not require a security clearance, but his background check was ongoing.

The Washington Post first reported Sorensen's resignation Friday evening, and reported that his ex-wife alleged that "he ran a car over her foot, put out a cigarette on her hand, threw her into a wall and grasped her menacingly by her hair while they were alone on their boat in remote waters off Maine's coast, an incident she said left her fearing for her life."

The Washington Post reported that it had been working on a story regarding the allegations made by Sorensen's ex-wife prior to Sorensen's resignation.

