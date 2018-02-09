(CNN) Two months ago, Rep. Blake Farenthold vowed to repay the $84,000 he used in taxpayer money to pay the settlement of a former aide who accused him of sexual harassment and other improper conduct.

As of Friday, he has still not done so.

Farenthold's communications director, Stacey Daniels, confirmed to CNN that the congressman has not cut a check yet and is "waiting on advice of counsel before acting."

Farenthold first vowed on December 4 that he would pay back the money, telling a local TV station, KRIS in Corpus Christi, Texas, that he is "going to hand a check over this week to probably Speaker Ryan or somebody and say, 'Look, here's the amount of my settlement. Give it back to the taxpayers. I want to be clear that I didn't do anything wrong, but I also don't want the taxpayers to be on the hook for this."

The House Ethics Committee announced late last year it would investigate Farenthold for allegations of sexual harassment from the former aide, Lauren Greene, who received the $84,000 settlement after she sued Farenthold in December 2014 for gender discrimination, sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. CNN later reported that a former senior aide to Farenthold approached the Ethics Committee in December 2017 to share a damning account of working for the Texas Republican, describing the congressman as verbally abusive and sexually demeaning -- and his congressional office as an intensely hostile environment that drove the aide to physical and emotional distress.

