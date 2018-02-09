Washington (CNN) Our weekly roundup of the news, notes and chatter about the prospects for the next Democratic presidential race:

Julián Castro isn't being coy about what his trip to New Hampshire next week to speak to young Democrats in Manchester means: He's weighing a 2020 presidential run.

"Yeah, I'm interested, but whether or not I end up doing it -- I'll decide that later," he told CNN on Thursday , after speaking at an event at American University in Washington.

First, Castro said, he plans to use the 2018 cycle to help "young, progressive Democrats" win midterm races. "And then after that, after the November election, I'll make a decision by the end of 2018 about my own future," he said. "But during these next few months, I'm going to have a lot of chance to get across the country and listen to what folks are saying and get a sense of what people are thinking."

There could be a lane for a Latino candidate in the 2020 contest: Nevada is the third state to vote, and delegate-rich California, with huge numbers of Latino voters, moved its primary up to Super Tuesday, immediately following the first four contests.

