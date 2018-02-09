Run, Hope Hicks, run

Carol Costello is the host of "Across America With Carol Costello" on HLN. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) It is clear that Hope Hicks' boss, President Donald Trump, does not care about women. And that includes Hicks. "It's sad," Mr. Trump said of accusations against alleged wife beater Rob Porter. "We certainly wish him well," he said. "It's obviously a tough time for him. He did a very good job when he was in the White House."

Porter, Mr. Trump's staff secretary, may have done a bang-up job delivering classified documents to the President -- without the benefit of an FBI security clearance -- but his past, unbeknownst to the President, has thrown the White House into chaos.

But, the President seems more upset at Hicks, his communications director, for her role in the affair than at Porter. Hicks has been dating Porter and helped prepare a rather fawning statement in defense of him on behalf of the President.

Sources tell CNN Mr. Trump is "frustrated" that Hicks let her romantic relationship with Porter cloud her judgment, even though her prepared statement was awfully similar to the glowing assessment Trump trumpeted to the nation.

Thank goodness for Porter's ex-wives . One of them, Colbie Holderness, provided pictures of the abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of Porter immediately after they got married. The pictures show a grim Holderness with one very black eye. "The thing he would do most frequently," she said, "is throw me down on a bed and he would just put his body weight on me and he'd be yelling at me, but as he was yelling he'd be grinding an elbow or knee into my body to emphasize his anger."

Read More