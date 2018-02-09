Black Panther is for film what Barack Obama was for the presidency

Issac Bailey is an interim member of The Charlotte Observer editorial board and the 2016 James K. Batten Professor of Public Policy at Davidson College. He was a 2014 Harvard University Nieman fellow. Follow him on Twitter: @ijbailey. The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) For a few hours starting next weekend, black America will exhale, something it has not done since the Republican Party chose as its presidential nominee a man who rose to national political prominence on open bigotry and 58% of white voters made him President.

For a few hours, it will be a veritable black American holiday, a kind of revival in the middle of Black History Month and the second year of the Donald Trump era.

For a few hours, all shades of black people, African and African-American, will be able to see themselves become the center of the most influential image-making industry on the planet. Slavery and racism will be neither soft-pedaled nor portrayed as the totality of the black experience.

"Black Panther," scheduled for wide release next Friday, could therefore not have been better timed. Had Marvel decided to launch this superhero franchise during the Obama era, it would have still resonated, but not like this.

The cast is full of all stars. The title character is played by Chadwick Boseman, who has portrayed the likes of Jackie Robinson, James Brown and Thurgood Marshall. Michael B. Jordan of "The Wire," "Creed" and "Fantastic Four" stars as the movies primary antagonist. Academy Award winners Forest Whitaker and Lupita Nyong'o, Academy Award nominees Angela Bassett and Daniel Kaluuya, and the Emmy award-winning star of NBC's critically-acclaimed "This is Us", Sterling K. Brown, are prominently featured in "Black Panther."