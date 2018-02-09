Kate Upton says opening up about sexual misconduct gave her a 'sense of relief'

Story highlights Upton appeared on "GMA" on Friday

She said she expected Marciano to deny the allegations

(CNN) Kate Upton is sharing more about what inspired her to go public with details of Guess co-founder Paul Marciano's alleged sexual misconduct.

Upton appeared Friday on "Good Morning America" and said she feels good about making her story public.

"As soon as I did my article with Time, I felt a sense of relief," she said. "It's a new climate... women are coming together and you're able to have that platform to share your story and create real change for other women."

In a story published by Time on Wednesday, the 25-year-old model claims that Marciano verbally harassed and inappropriately touched her starting when she was 18 years old.

Marciano denied the accusations in a statement to Time, which CNN obtained, calling them "absolutely false."

Read More