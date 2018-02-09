'Here and Now' bakes eerie mystery into family drama

(CNN) "Here and Now" somehow manages to take what looks like the log line for a bad network soap and, under the guidance of Alan Ball, turn it into something strange and intriguing -- an unexpected offspring of the producer's two previous HBO series, "Six Feet Under" and "True Blood."

That's because this family drama, about a couple with three adopted children of different ethnic backgrounds, as well as a younger daughter of their own, mixes the trappings of a traditional soap with a vaguely supernatural component -- a small wrinkle that nevertheless plants a hook within the concept, while counting on the characters to reel in the audience.

The point of entry is the 60th birthday of Greg (Tim Robbins), an academic and self-enlightenment guru who authored the book "A Layperson's Guide to the Here and Now." Greg, however, is clearly miserable, despite -- and partly because of -- the best efforts of his wife Audrey (Holly Hunter) to throw him a grand celebration.

Building up to the party, meanwhile, includes introducing the couple's kids: Ashley (Jerrika Hinton), who works in fashion and has begun flirting with a male model, even though she has a seemingly idyllic life with her doting husband; Ramon (Daniel Zovatto), who has come out to his parents, but still isn't keen on exposing them to guys he's seeing; and Duc (Raymond Lee), a therapist with an unorthodox attitude about relationships, owing in part to his upbringing in Vietnam. Finally, there's 17-year-old Kristen (Sosie Bacon), who the couple had after adopting the other three.

The children harbor various resentments, not the least being a perception that their folks -- who met at Berkeley -- adopted them, as one puts it, to use as "advertisements for how progressive and evolved our parents were."

