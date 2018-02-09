'Breaking Bad' star Aaron Paul is a new dad

Story highlights The couple posted photos of their new baby

They did not initially share a name

(CNN) Aaron Paul and his baby already have chemistry.

The "Breaking Bad" star and his wife Lauren announced on social media Thursday the birth of their daughter.

Paul shared a photo of his daughter's tiny foot with the caption "My heart."

His wife Lauren also shared images of their new baby.

"There are no words that will ever be able to explain what just happened to my heart," she wrote.