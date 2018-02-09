Breaking News

What happened this week (in anything but politics)

By Ana Johnson

Updated 1:27 PM ET, Fri February 9, 2018

(CNN)A rocket takes off. A mom storms off. And eggs fly off. It's time for this week's politics-free side of the news.

An order gone wrong

Norway's Olympic chefs put in an order using Google Translate. But 1,500 eggs somehow turned to 15,000.

    A smooth takeoff

    Elon Musk strapped his Tesla to a rocket. And now there's a car in space playing 'Space Oddity' on repeat.
    An awkward moment

    On Signing Day, her son committed to the University of Florida. She was NOT happy.

    A mesmerizing birth

    The Internet wants to know why the baby octopus changes color as it hatches. The explanation is a reasonable one.

    A shirtless return

    The oily Tongan Olympian came out oily again. And it was 32˚F!

    An adorable spokesman

    Lucas was born with Down syndrome. This week he made history.