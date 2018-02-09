Breaking News

The African teams going for Winter Olympic glory

By Ized Uanikhehi, CNN

Updated 1:22 PM ET, Fri February 9, 2018

MoroccoFlag bearer Samir Azzimani of Morocco leads his country during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. Samir Azzimani is a Moroccan-French cross-country skier.
MoroccoMoroccan teammates enter the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. Alpine skier Adam Lamhamedi is the second Moroccan athlete.
Nigeria Flag bearer Ngozi Onwumere and teammates enter the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Nigeria Seun Adigun and Akuoma Omeoga will be Nigeria's (and Africa's) first ever bobsled team.
NigeriaThe nation also has a skeleton athlete, Simidele Adeagbo, who will be the first woman to represent Nigeria and Africa in that sport. Simidele was born in Nigeria but grew up in the USA and Canada.
South AfricaFlag bearer Connor Wilson of South Africa leads the team during the Opening Ceremony. The alpine skier is the sole representative for South Africa in the Winter Olympics.
MadagascarFlag bearer Mialitiana Clerc of Madagascar leads the team at the opening ceremony. She was born in Madagascar but learnt to ski in France and is the first woman to compete for the country in alpine skiing.
GhanaThe country's flagbearer Akwasi Frimpong leads the delegation as they parade during the opening ceremony. Frimpong is a Dutch-Ghanaian sprinter. He is also the first Ghanaian-born athlete to represent the country in Skeleton.
TogoFlag bearer Mathilde-Amivi Petitjean of Togo is accompanied by her team. The second athlete for Togo Alessia Afi Dipol is an Italian alpine skier.
KenyaSabrina Simander is the flag bearer of Kenya. Simader was born in Kenya to an Austrian father and Kenyan mother. She moved to Austria when she was young and learnt to ski there.
Eritrea Eritrean flag bearer, Canada-born Shannon-Ogbnai Abeda, is the country's sole athlete and is competing in Alpine skiing.
Story highlights

  • 12 African athletes are competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
  • Nigeria and Eritrea are making their Winter Olympic debut this year.

(CNN)In this year's Winter Olympics games 12 athletes from eight African countries will be competing.

This brings the overall number of African countries ever to compete in the Winter Olympics to 15, with Nigeria and Eritrea making their debuts.

Winter Olympic first timers

    Africa, for a few reasons -- one being the generally warm climate, does not have much participation in winter sports. Out of the 54 countries on the continent only 13 had previously ever made it to the Winter Olympics.
    However this year there are more African countries competing than ever before.
    Fast, fierce and fearless
      Fast, fierce and fearless

    Nigeria is in the Winter Olympics for first time, and its athletes Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga are the first African bobsled team competing in the games.
    Nigerian skeleton athlete, Simidele Adeagbo, is the first female skeleton slider from Africa.
    Eritrea makes a debut with Shannon-Ogbnai Abeda, an alpine skier. Abeda was born in Canada and is the country's sole athlete.
    Sabrina Simader is the first women to compete for Kenya, and Mialitiana Clerc for Madagascar.
    Ghana features its first skeleton athlete Akwasi Frimpong.
    Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana practices during Men&#39;s Skeleton training.
    Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana practices during Men's Skeleton training.

    How to follow the results and schedules

    See schedule here.
    South Korea is nine hours ahead of London.
    You can visit www.olympic.org to watch live.
    The African athletes in Pyeongchang will only compete in three sports -- bobsled, skating and skiing -- with varied disciplines across all sports.
    The competitors each will be hoping to take home at least one of the 102 medals up for grabs.