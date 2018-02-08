International cyber crime ring smashed after more than $530 million stolen

(CNN) US authorities have indicted 36 people for stealing more than $530 million from victims across the world in one of the "largest cyberfraud enterprises ever prosecuted."

In a statement, US investigators claimed the accused were taking part in a massive operation known as the Infraud Organization, which stole and then sold other people's personal information, including credit card and banking information.

"Today's indictment and arrests mark one of the largest cyberfraud enterprise prosecutions ever undertaken by the US Department of Justice," Acting Assistant US Attorney General John Cronan said in a statement.

Cronan said it was believed the group had intended to cause losses totaling more than $2.2 billion during their seven years of operation.

Authorities have already arrested 13 people from a range of countries including the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, France and Italy.

Read More