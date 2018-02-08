Breaking News

Eagles fans flock to Philadelphia streets for Super Bowl parade

By Eric Levenson and David Williams, CNN

Updated 4:37 PM ET, Thu February 8, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Eagles fans flock to Philadelphia for parade
Eagles fans flock to Philadelphia for parade

    JUST WATCHED

    Eagles fans flock to Philadelphia for parade

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Eagles fans flock to Philadelphia for parade 01:26

(CNN)E! A! G! L! E! S! EAGLES!

Eagles fans, still basking in the euphoria of the team's first-ever Super Bowl win, flooded Philadelphia on Thursday to experience the championship parade in what was a day for the ages in the City of Brotherly Love.
Fans line Benjamin Franklin Parkway before the parade gets underway.
Fans line Benjamin Franklin Parkway before the parade gets underway.
The 4.8-mile parade started at 11 a.m. ET, but fans in full Eagles regalia began gathering as the sun came up.
WATCH THE PARADE LIVE HERE
    Fans cheer Thursday as they watch a replay of Super Bowl LII in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
    Fans cheer Thursday as they watch a replay of Super Bowl LII in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
    The parade started at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue, then headed up Broad to City Hall before moving its way to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, home of the famous "Rocky" staircase.
    Read More
    There, players and coaches gave short speeches and soaked in the glory of their 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday.
    "Is this what heaven's like?" general manager Howie Roseman said.
    "I've never seen so many people in one spot, celebrating one thing," quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles said in amazement.
    Center Jason Kelce, wearing a glittering, colorful mummer's outfit, lauded the NFL team as a group of "underdogs" hungry for a championship and launched into an aggressive tirade against those who doubted them.
    "We're from Philly, f***** Philly, no one likes us, we don't care," he said, quoting a local song.
    Eagles wide receivers Zach Ertz, left, and Mack Hollins, second from right, ride with teammates.
    Eagles wide receivers Zach Ertz, left, and Mack Hollins, second from right, ride with teammates.
    Before the speeches, confetti fell around Eagles players, coaches, staff and their families as they celebrated atop some two dozen open-air buses traveling the parade route amid throngs of cheering fans.
    Head coach Doug Pederson and others proudly held high the Super Bowl trophy.
    Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy during Thursday&#39;s Super Bowl LII victory parade in Philadelphia.
    Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy during Thursday's Super Bowl LII victory parade in Philadelphia.
    Philadelphia Eagles team mascot Swoop waves Thursday during the Super Bowl LII victory parade.
    Philadelphia Eagles team mascot Swoop waves Thursday during the Super Bowl LII victory parade.
    Fans celebrate with the Philadelphia Eagles during their NFL Super Bowl victory parade.
    Fans celebrate with the Philadelphia Eagles during their NFL Super Bowl victory parade.
    Fans fill the streets as they climb on trash trucks and celebrate with the Philadelphia Eagles.
    Fans fill the streets as they climb on trash trucks and celebrate with the Philadelphia Eagles.
    Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks Nick Foles, left, Nate Sudfeld and Carson Wentz ride in the Eagles team parade.
    Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks Nick Foles, left, Nate Sudfeld and Carson Wentz ride in the Eagles team parade.

    Super bowl Parade!!!

    A post shared by talek13 (@talek13) on

    Tim Norton, 29, said he arrived at about 6:45 a.m. Given the crowds, CNN asked him how long it took to get there.
    "It took me almost 11,000 days to get this parade, and I enjoyed every second of it. GO EAGLES!!!" he said.
    The excitement brought out colorful characters and outfits, including from Eagles defensive end Chris Long.
    Offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski posted a picture of his teammate Kelce in what he called the "parade mood."
    Philadelphians riotously celebrated the championship in an impromptu gathering on Sunday night shortly after the game, but this day parade is expected to be less hilariously destructive.
    Eagles fans decorate loved ones&#39; graves after Super Bowl victory
    Eagles fans decorate loved ones' graves after Super Bowl victory
    Fans were treated to a beautiful, chilly winter day, with a high of 33 degrees and a light breeze.
    The Super Bowl win was a long time coming for Philadelphia fans. The team last won an NFL title in 1960 -- before the Super Bowl era.
    After that long dry spell, fans along the parade route talked of sharing the celebration with their late loved ones. Some told CNN they'd even taken Eagles regalia to their grave sites to mark the big win.