Eagles fans flock to Philadelphia streets for Super Bowl parade

(CNN) E! A! G! L! E! S! EAGLES!

Eagles fans, still basking in the euphoria of the team's first-ever Super Bowl win, flooded Philadelphia on Thursday to experience the championship parade in what was a day for the ages in the City of Brotherly Love.

Fans line Benjamin Franklin Parkway before the parade gets underway.

The 4.8-mile parade started at 11 a.m. ET, but fans in full Eagles regalia began gathering as the sun came up.

Fans cheer Thursday as they watch a replay of Super Bowl LII in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The parade started at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue, then headed up Broad to City Hall before moving its way to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, home of the famous "Rocky" staircase.