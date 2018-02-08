Chicago is bracing for its biggest snow since 2015

Story highlights Huge snowfall expected in Midwest swath

Schools will be closed in metro Chicago, Detroit

(CNN) Chicago commuters, there's no other way to put this: Your drive Friday is going to be a bear.

A narrow band of very heavy snow will hit the United States' third largest city by population beginning Thursday night. Schools will be closed as millions see accumulations of 8 to 14 inches by late Friday.

"Travel will be very difficult to impossible at times, including during the morning commute," the National Weather Service said in a winter storm warning.

The snow will linger into Saturday, and a lighter round is likely Sunday.

Heavy snow is expected to spread across northern Illinois early this evening, then continue into Friday. Travel tonight into Friday will likely be very difficult to impossible at times. Avoid any unnecessary travel. pic.twitter.com/JqOCoUWpz5 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 8, 2018

Detroit will get a snow dump of its own: The forecast is for 6 to 9 inches. It, too, has closed its schools.

Read More