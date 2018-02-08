Watching a baby octopus being born is mesmerizing

(CNN) The miracle of life is a wondrous thing and this video of a baby octopus being born is nothing short of awe-inspiring.

The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center welcomed the eight-armed baby to the world on Tuesday afternoon. The next day, adoring fans flocked to Twitter to see the grand birth of the Caribbean reef octopus in a 10-second video.

The baby octopus changes from a translucent white to a brownish color as it breaks from its egg sac. The explanation is a reasonable one -- being born can be stressful.

Upon hatching, the stress of being born can cause the octopus' chromatophores, or sacs that contain pigment, to fire.

"Our team believes it could have been either the stress of the hatch that caused them to fire or that it may have been related to the immediate instinct to camouflage for protection," explained Matthew Klepeisz, the public relations manager for the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center.

