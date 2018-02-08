Alaska Airlines ex-pilot to plead guilty to flying while drunk

Story highlights David Hans Arntson's deal includes a year in federal prison

He'll also get three years of supervised release

(CNN) A former Alaska Airlines pilot plans to plead guilty in California to flying with a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit for pilots.

David Hans Arntson, 62, of Newport Beach, CA, agreed to enter a guilty plea in US District Court this week.

Under the terms of the plea agreement unveiled Tuesday, he will serve one year and a day in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, according to the plea agreement obtained by CNN.

In 2014, Arntson flew two Alaska Airlines flights, the first leg from San Diego to Portland, OR, followed by a second trip from Portland to Orange County, Southern California, according to the criminal complaint.

When he landed in Orange County, he was selected for random drug and alcohol testing, according to a statement from the US Attorney's Office.

