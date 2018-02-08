Photos: American athletes to watch in the Winter Olympics Nathan Chen (figure skating): Chen is among a group of talented skaters looking to dethrone Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu, the 2014 gold medalist. Chen might hold the trump card, however, in that he's the only skater ever to land five quadruple jumps in a routine. He did that at the US Championships in January. Hide Caption 1 of 15

Mikaela Shiffrin (Alpine skiing): Shiffrin comes into the Winter Olympics as the most dominant female skier in the world. The 22-year-old is the defending World Cup champion, and she is already out to a big lead this season. In 2014 she became the youngest woman to ever win Olympic gold in the slalom, and she'll be looking to defend that title in PyeongChang -- and also add gold in the giant slalom.

Chloe Kim (snowboarding): Kim had the scores to qualify for the Olympic halfpipe team in 2014, but she wasn't old enough to compete. Now, at 17, she is regarded by many to be the gold-medal favorite. She finished first at the Winter X Games last month.

Shaun White (snowboarding): White has long been the face of the sport, the "flying tomato" on the halfpipe known for his flowing red hair. The hair is much shorter these days, and White, at 31, is almost something of an elder statesman as he goes into his fourth Olympic Games. He won Olympic gold in 2006 and 2010, but he finished fourth in 2014. Can he reclaim his crown?

Brittany Bowe (speedskating): Bowe collided with a teammate while training in 2016, and she was sidelined for months with post-concussion symptoms. It has been a long road to recovery, but Bowe is back and ready to reclaim her spot as one of the best sprinters in the world. The Sochi Games were disappointing for the USA speedskating team in 2014. They finished without a single medal. Bowe represents a chance for redemption. Teammate Heather Bergsma is a favorite in the 1,000 and 1,500 meters; she won both at the World Championships last year.

Maame Biney (short track): Biney made history in December when she became the first black woman to qualify for the US short-track team. The 18-year-old is America's best hope for a medal in the 500 meters. A month after Biney's milestone, speedskater Erin Jackson became the first black woman to qualify for the US Olympic team on the long track.

Lindsey Vonn (Alpine skiing): Vonn is one of Team USA's most recognizable Olympians. She won downhill gold at the 2010 Games in Vancouver -- the first American woman ever to do so -- but injury kept her out of the 2014 Games in Sochi. She has won more World Cup titles (20) than any skier in history.

Adam Rippon (figure skating): In January, Rippon became the first openly gay athlete to ever qualify for the US Winter Olympic team. He's tough as nails: he dislocated his shoulder during an event last year, popped it back into place and continued skating his program. He finished in second place.

Jamie Anderson (snowboarding): Anderson will be defending the slopestyle gold that she won in 2014, when the sport made its Olympic debut at the Sochi Games. She proved last month that she is still the favorite when she won gold at the Winter X Games.

Elana Meyers Taylor (bobsled): Meyers Taylor won Olympic bronze in 2010 and silver in 2014. Will she continue trending up and bring home the gold? She finished first at the World Championships last year.

Hilary Knight (ice hockey): Knight is one of the veterans of a women's hockey team that has come agonizingly close to winning gold at the past two Olympics. She was the youngest member of the team in 2010, and in 2014 she was tied for the team lead in points.

Brian Gionta (ice hockey): The NHL decided not to send players to the Olympics this year, so Team USA is full of unknowns -- many of whom play in pro leagues overseas. Hockey fans should be familiar with Gionta, though. The 39-year-old scored nearly 300 goals during his long NHL career. He will be the captain of Team USA in PyeongChang.

Alex and Maia Shibutani (ice dancing): These siblings have been skating together since 2004, and they will be among the ice-dancing favorites in PyeongChang. The "Shib Sibs" won bronze at the World Championships last year, and they won silver in 2016. They competed in the 2014 Olympics and finished in ninth.

J.R. Celski (short track): Celski won three Olympic medals at the 2014 Sochi Games, but he's still looking for his first gold. He is the world-record holder in the 500 meters.