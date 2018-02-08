American athletes to watch in the Winter Olympics
Nathan Chen (figure skating): Chen is among a group of talented skaters looking to dethrone Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu, the 2014 gold medalist. Chen might hold the trump card, however, in that he's the only skater ever to land five quadruple jumps in a routine. He did that at the US Championships in January.
American athletes to watch in the Winter Olympics
American athletes to watch in the Winter Olympics
Chloe Kim (snowboarding): Kim had the scores to qualify for the Olympic halfpipe team in 2014, but she wasn't old enough to compete. Now, at 17, she is regarded by many to be the gold-medal favorite. She finished first at the Winter X Games last month.
American athletes to watch in the Winter Olympics
Shaun White (snowboarding): White has long been the face of the sport, the "flying tomato" on the halfpipe known for his flowing red hair. The hair is much shorter these days, and White, at 31, is almost something of an elder statesman as he goes into his fourth Olympic Games. He won Olympic gold in 2006 and 2010, but he finished fourth in 2014. Can he reclaim his crown?
American athletes to watch in the Winter Olympics
Brittany Bowe (speedskating): Bowe collided with a teammate while training in 2016, and she was sidelined for months with post-concussion symptoms. It has been a long road to recovery, but Bowe is back and ready to reclaim her spot as one of the best sprinters in the world. The Sochi Games were disappointing for the USA speedskating team in 2014. They finished without a single medal. Bowe represents a chance for redemption. Teammate Heather Bergsma is a favorite in the 1,000 and 1,500 meters; she won both at the World Championships last year.
American athletes to watch in the Winter Olympics
American athletes to watch in the Winter Olympics
Lindsey Vonn (Alpine skiing): Vonn is one of Team USA's most recognizable Olympians. She won downhill gold at the 2010 Games in Vancouver -- the first American woman ever to do so -- but injury kept her out of the 2014 Games in Sochi. She has won more World Cup titles (20) than any skier in history.
American athletes to watch in the Winter Olympics
Adam Rippon (figure skating): In January, Rippon became the first openly gay athlete to ever qualify for the US Winter Olympic team. He's tough as nails: he dislocated his shoulder during an event last year, popped it back into place and continued skating his program. He finished in second place.
American athletes to watch in the Winter Olympics
Jamie Anderson (snowboarding): Anderson will be defending the slopestyle gold that she won in 2014, when the sport made its Olympic debut at the Sochi Games. She proved last month that she is still the favorite when she won gold at the Winter X Games.
American athletes to watch in the Winter Olympics
Elana Meyers Taylor (bobsled): Meyers Taylor won Olympic bronze in 2010 and silver in 2014. Will she continue trending up and bring home the gold? She finished first at the World Championships last year.
American athletes to watch in the Winter Olympics
Hilary Knight (ice hockey): Knight is one of the veterans of a women's hockey team that has come agonizingly close to winning gold at the past two Olympics. She was the youngest member of the team in 2010, and in 2014 she was tied for the team lead in points.
American athletes to watch in the Winter Olympics
American athletes to watch in the Winter Olympics
Alex and Maia Shibutani (ice dancing): These siblings have been skating together since 2004, and they will be among the ice-dancing favorites in PyeongChang. The "Shib Sibs" won bronze at the World Championships last year, and they won silver in 2016. They competed in the 2014 Olympics and finished in ninth.
American athletes to watch in the Winter Olympics
J.R. Celski (short track): Celski won three Olympic medals at the 2014 Sochi Games, but he's still looking for his first gold. He is the world-record holder in the 500 meters.
American athletes to watch in the Winter Olympics
Bradie Tennell (figure skating): Tennell skated to "Cinderella" at the US Championships last month, and it was the perfect choice for a skater who seemingly came out of nowhere to win the event and clinch a spot on the Olympic Team. The 20-year-old had only made her Grand Prix debut in November. She'll lead a strong US team that also includes medal hopefuls Karen Chen and Mirai Nagasu.