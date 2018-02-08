These Olympic figure skaters will blow your mind

This year's Olympic skaters are taking the sport to astonishing heights. They'll fight for medals in the men's, ladies', pairs and ice-dancing events, and the 10 strongest countries will also compete in the team event.

Here's a guide on which skaters to watch, and what makes each so extraordinary:

MEN

NATHAN CHEN, USA

18-year-old Nathan Chen is USA's best chance for a gold medal in figure skating.

Interesting factoid: Chen, who originally wanted to play hockey, was landing triple jumps when he was 10. That year, when asked which Olympics we would see him in, the young boy predicted: "2018."

YUZURU HANYU, JAPAN

Hanyu, skating to Prince in 2016, was out much of this season but will fight to defend his Olympic gold.

Why he's phenomenal: He's the reigning Olympic champ and holds the world record for the highest total score in a competition -- 330.43. That's like a basketball team scoring 150 points. Or a football team scoring 11 touchdowns in a game. It's kinda obscene.

Interesting factoid: Hanyu's scrambling to recover from a nasty injury in November, when he wiped out on a quad lutz (the most difficult quad jump in history) and damaged a ligament in his right ankle -- the same ankle he lands on.

ADAM RIPPON, USA

Rippon popped his disclocated shoulder back into place before nailing the rest of his program at the Skate America competition.

Why he's phenomenal: There's toughness, and then there's Adam Rippon. After a bad fall on a quad jump this season, he grotesquely dislocated his right shoulder. But instead of stopping, he popped his shoulder back into place, kept skating like a boss and landed all his jumps. He ended up with the silver medal.

Interesting factoid: At 28, Rippon is a decade older than his two US men's teammates. He explained his longevity after he won the 2016 US championships: "I'm like a witch, and you can't kill me. I keep coming back every year, and every year I get better."

JAVIER FERNANDEZ, SPAIN

Fernandez often plays characters and will portray Charlie Chapin and the Man of La Mancha at the Olympics.

Interesting factoid: If Fernandez wins an Olympic medal, it would be the first ever for Spain in figure skating.

PAIRS

ALIONA SAVCHENKO AND BRUNO MASSOT, GERMANY

Savchenko and Massot are famous for their creativity and risky elements.

Interesting factoid: Neither of them are actually from Germany. Savchenko is from Ukraine and got German citizenship so she could compete with her ex-partner. But after he retired, Savchenko searched for a new partner and found a perfect match in Massot -- a Frenchman who, in turn, had to get German citizenship to go to the Olympics with her.

EVGENIA TARASOVA AND VLADIMIR MOROZOV, RUSSIA

Tarasova and Morozov perform their signature quad twist.

VANESSA JAMES AND MORGAN CIPRES, FRANCE

James and Cipres perform a death spiral before winning the 2017 World Team Trophy pairs event.

Interesting factoid: James and Cipres became an internet sensation after skating a "Fifty Shades of Grey" program

SUI WENJING AND HAN CONG, CHINA

Pairs skaters Sui and Han are reigning world champions.

Why they're phenomenal: Sui and Han have nailed both a quad twist and a throw quad salchow. And just one year after Sui had surgery on both feet, she and her partner won the world championships, skating to John Legend's version of "Bridge Over Troubled Water."

Interesting factoid: They were coached by Yao Bin, who basically pioneered skating in China. But Yao and his partner were so bad, they were laughed at by audience members and often finished dead-last. Three decades later, Coach Yao's enjoying the last laugh -- his pairs teams have won five Olympic medals. Sui and Han could be next.

ICE DANCING

TESSA VIRTUE AND SCOTT MOIR, CANADA

Virtue and Moir won Olympic gold in 2010 and two Olympic silvers in 2014.

Why they're phenomenal: They already have three Olympic medals and three world titles. Their programs this year -- with music from Santana, the Eagles' "Hotel California" and "Moulin Rouge" -- will keep your eyes glued to the TV

Interesting factoid: Virtue and Moir have been skating together for 20 years, since they were little kids.

GABRIELLA PAPADAKIS AND GUILLAUME CIZERON, FRANCE

Papadakis and Cizeron are co-favorites for Olympic gold, along with Virtue and Moir.

Interesting factoid: They share the same coaches and training ice as their biggest rivals, Virtue and Moir of Canada. That should make for some interesting practice sessions.

MAIA SHIBUTANI AND ALEX SHIBUTANI, USA

The "Shib Sibs" perform their Latin-themed short dance at the US Championships.

MADISON HUBBELL AND ZACHARY DONOHUE, USA

Hubbell and Donohue won four US bronze medals before striking gold with a passionate free dance.

Why they're phenomenal: They won their first US championships last month with bluesy, smoldering free dance has been described as hot enough to melt the ice

LADIES

ALINA ZAGITOVA, RUSSIA

This season is Zagitova's first year on the senior level -- but no one has been able to beat her.

Why she's phenomenal: This 15-year-old prodigy has been undefeated this season, even toppling two-time world champion Evgenia Medvedeva.

Interesting factoid: Zagitova is known for "backloading" her programs, or putting virtually all her jumps in the second half to get 10% bonuses. It's a controversial technique -- critics say it makes programs woefully unbalanced. But the results speak for themselves.

EVGENIA MEDVEDEVA, RUSSIA

Medvedeva broke her foot this season but will still fight for Olympic gold.

Why she's phenomenal: She went undefeated for two years -- until Zagitova showed up. But Medvedeva, 18, still holds the world records for most points in both the short and long programs.

Interesting factoid: Medvedeva also has a signature strategy to ramp up her scores. She often jumps with one or both arms over her head, which typically gets more points because it's more difficult.

BRADIE TENNELL, USA

An underdog before she won the 2018 national title, Tennell will aptly skate to "Cinderella" at the Olympics.

Why she's phenomenal: Tennell apparently has a special contract with gravity, as it seems impossible for her to fall down. While she doesn't have the artistry of some of her competitors, her reliable jumping makes her Team USA's best answer to the Russian teenage super jumpers.

Interesting factoid: Tennell shattered everyone's expectations by winning last month's US championships (after finishing ninth last year). She may have sent a message with her music choices: her short program is set to South Korean music, and her long program is "Cinderella."

KAETLYN OSMOND, CANADA

Osmond is so popular, she has an arena named after her.

Interesting factoid: Osmond is so beloved, her hometown in Newfoundland renamed its ice-skating arena the Kaetlyn Osmond Arena.