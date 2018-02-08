(CNN) Raj Shah didn't have an easy job on Thursday.

The deputy White House press secretary had to hold his first press briefing following the resignation of White House staff secretary Rob Porter over domestic abuse allegations.

But even by those lowered standards, it didn't go well. At all.

Before I get into why, let me praise Shah. "I think it's fair to say we all could have done better dealing with this over the last few days," he acknowledged regarding the White House response to the Porter situation. Amen. A little candor goes a long way. And, reminder: He was in an impossible situation.

Now on to the less good -- in no particular order:

