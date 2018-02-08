North Dakota GOP Senate candidate blasted a 'bunch of Arabs' in 2014 Facebook post

Story highlights Gary Emineth shared a story on Facebook in 2014 about anti-Israel protesters clashing with riot police, adding the comment, "Bunch of Arabs... what do you expect?"

The comment is just one of several inflammatory posts the former North Dakota Republican Party chairman shared on social media

(CNN) A Republican candidate for US Senate in North Dakota shared a story on Facebook in 2014 about anti-Israel protesters clashing with riot police, adding the comment, "Bunch of Arabs... what do you expect?"

The comment is just one of several inflammatory posts Gary Emineth, the former North Dakota Republican Party chairman, shared on social media, a CNN KFile review shows. In other posts, Emineth called former President Barack Obama a "POS" (an acronym for piece of shit) and retweeted an image that called for no more mosques in America.

Emineth is one of two declared candidates in this year's GOP primary to determine who will challenge incumbent Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in what is anticipated to be one of the competitive races in the 2018 midterm elections. Emineth joined the primary race at the end of January after Rep. Kevin Cramer, reportedly resisting an entreaty from President Donald Trump, announced he would not seek the seat. Emineth's sole GOP opponent is state Sen. Tom Campbell, a potato farmer who has been spending his own money on advertising to gain more name recognition.

Shortly after launching his campaign, Emineth's personal Facebook posts became inaccessible. KFile was able to screenshot some of Emineth's posts before his page was locked down.

Emineth's Twitter account was also made private before he announced his run and then later made public again. Screenshots of the number of tweets before and after show that 100 tweets were deleted during this time.

