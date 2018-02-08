Washington (CNN) The Trump administration is considering new rules that would make it more difficult for immigrants to be admitted to the US or get green cards if they or their children receive certain public benefits, including some forms of Medicaid or Head Start.

The plan could lead to substantially higher numbers of immigrants being blocked from staying in the US.

According to a draft obtained by CNN, the Department of Homeland Security is considering revamping a rule from the 1990s to vastly expand the grounds on which immigrants can be denied green cards or visa extensions and to place a higher bar for immigrants to prove their income and means.

The law currently authorizes DHS to reject immigrants if they are or are likely to become a "public charge" -- dependent on government. Current guidance includes some forms of "cash benefits" but exempts a number of programs from consideration, especially those that support the children of immigrants who are US citizens and eligible for benefits that immigrants otherwise are not.

The new proposal would include programs like some forms of Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program, food stamps, subsidized health care under Obamacare, and Head Start education programs as demerits against an immigrant's application to be in the US.

