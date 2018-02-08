Trump hires in his own image -- bullies, posers, and bad boys

Michael D'Antonio is the author of the book " Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success " (St. Martin's Press). The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) With critics of chief of staff John Kelly calling for his resignation after he supported an accused wife beater who recently resigned from the White House staff, it's time to ask a simple question: How many appalling characters must be wrung out of the West Wing before we recognize that the problem is the man at the top, who sets the tone for the workplace culture?

In staffing his campaign for president and later his administration, Trump either attracted or sought out men with attitudes similar to his own. In this crowd it was okay to be overly aggressive, or burdened with a sketchy background, just as long as you were truly useful to the President and didn't upstage him. Consider this list:

Paul Manafort , who replaced Lewandowski as campaign manager, came to the Trump campaign from the dark corners of international political consulting, where his clients included a rogue's gallery that should have disqualified him from any presidential hopeful's campaign. Add his connections to Russian oligarchs, and Manafort was toxic. But he was also a guy willing to do what others would not, and this is a trait Trump displays himself. So it was that Manafort became a Trump insider until, of course, he was ousted -- and later indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller as part of the investigation into Russia's election meddling.

Steve Bannon followed Manafort into Trump's campaign and then the White House, despite, or rather because of, his reputation as a tough-guy extremist. In his prior job as head of the Breitbart news organization, he published virulent anti-Muslim and anti-woman pieces , and welcomed so-called alt-right provocateurs who exhibit a range of hateful attitudes . Bannon's personal problems included sexist comments in the workplace and his ex-wife's accusations of assault (charges were later dismissed). Nevertheless, Trump drew Bannon close and kept him close until he started to upstage him in press interviews. Only then was he forced out.

Michael Flynn, like Gen. Kelly, was a military man, and was every bit the tough guy in the campaign as he chanted "lock her up!" about Hillary Clinton. This display, which disrespected the rank Flynn had achieved in the Army and showed terrible judgment to boot, would be enough to disqualify him from serving some presidents. In Trump's case, it likely cemented Flynn's standing. He served as White House national security adviser for less than a month. He now stands convicted of lying to the FBI and is cooperating with Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

Kelly, a retired marine general, was supposed to be the man who would calm Trump's White House, and Gorka's departure suggested he was up to the task. The President was obviously comfortable with Kelly because he was a military man (Trump famously loves generals) with a tough-guy demeanor, and because he was, like Trump, a hawk on immigration.

And now, Robert Porter. As sensible people responded with alarm to the news that the White House employed Porter even after red flags were raised about his past, Kelly defended him as "a man of true integrity and honor." Kelly's statement, and reports that he encouraged Porter to stay on the job, reveal the inclinations of a man ruled by attitude, not sober reflection. These actions also threatened Kelly's own reputation

Whether Kelly stays or goes, he is now yet another example of the toxic workplace culture created by Donald Trump, who clearly brought into his administration the kinds of men who make him feel at ease. Trump has a lifelong record of bullying, aggression, lying, and extremism. (He is, remember, the man who joked about sexually assaulting women on the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape.) The six men noted above, and a host of other figures in the administration, have come out of the Trump mold and proven incapable of better.