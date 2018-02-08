How 'Cheddar Man' flips British identity

Dan Jones is a historian and journalist. His books include "The Templars" and "The Plantagenets." Follow him on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) This week, researchers from the Natural History Museum in London revealed a facial model of a fossilized Stone Age hunter-gatherer who died around what is now the English town of Cheddar, in Somerset -- for which he is named "Cheddar Man."

Dan Jones

We don't (and won't) know what Cheddar Man's buddies called him while he was doing his hunting and gathering 10,000 years ago. But DNA sampling taken from his skull has told us plenty of other stuff, including the color of his eyes (blue) and the texture of his hair (curly).

But the most striking we now know about Cheddar Man is that he was black.

Or, to be more accurate and use a less culturally loaded and potentially anachronistic description, he was dark- to black-skinned . Historically, this is not supposed to be surprising: Europeans have only been pale-faced for about six millennia. But of course, it is. The vague assumption most of us here carry over from schooldays is that the "original" Brits were white, then the slave trade, empire and postwar immigration happened, at which point we became less white.

Looking at the reconstructed bust of Cheddar Man asks us to stand all this on its head.

Read More