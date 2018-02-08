Ruth Ben-Ghiat is a frequent contributor to CNN Opinion, and professor of history and Italian studies at New York University. Follow her on Twitter: @ruthbenghiat. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) President Donald Trump loves a good show, especially if he's the protagonist. He's the first POTUS to have starred in his own reality television series, and, with President Ronald Reagan (a former actor), arguably the American head of state who has best understood the relationship between visual spectacle and power.

Yet Trump's need for that spectacle to revolve primarily around him and include displays of admiring attention puts him in a different category. We know he admires authoritarian leaders, but he seems intent on borrowing from their cults of personality as well.

While the term cult of personality may evoke dictators like Adolf Hitler or Kim Jong Un, such cults can flourish in a variety of political contexts, as long as there is a charismatic leader and a coherent media strategy.

In democracies, it helps if those seeking power are already known to the public, perhaps through a personal brand or success in an outside endeavor (this is the case with Trump and former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi). Their notoriety helps them forge bonds with their followers based on admiration for and loyalty to the leader. Once in office, they work the media so they are always the center of attention as they try to consolidate their power and make the public office they hold adapt to their private agendas and circumstances.

Staging occasions for their public adulation and then prolonging the coverage through disruptive or outrageous "post-game" commentary is part of that strategy, as are attacks on the press over how they covered the leader's spectacles (the short answer is: always too critically, and never enough). Thus every event lives on for multiple news cycles -- and the next one is always on the horizon.

Read More