Maryland's among a handful of states that allow rapists parental rights. That's about to change

(CNN) Maryland lawmakers approved a bill that lets rape victims impregnated during an attack ask a judge to end their assailants' parental rights.

The Rape Survivor Family Protection Act unanimously passed both chambers of the state's general assembly last week. It allows a victim to ask a court to terminate a rapist's parental rights, even if the attacker hasn't been convicted of the crime, as long as there's "clear and convincing evidence" of guilt.

Gov. Larry Hogan indicated he would sign the bill in his state of the state address.

"No rapist should be allowed to maintain parental rights and no victim should be forced to interact with her attacker," Hogan said during the address last week. "I commend you for finally passing the Rape Survivor Family Protection Act, and I will sign it into law the moment it reaches my desk."

State lawmaker Kathleen M. Dumais has fought for this legislation to be passed since 2007.

