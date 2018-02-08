Cornell fraternity on probation for secret 'pig roast' sex contest

Story highlights The chapter has been placed on probation for two years, among other disciplinary actions

The national fraternity said it would "rid the chapter" of members who had knowledge of the game

(CNN) A Cornell University fraternity is being disciplined after some of its members participated in a secret sex game called a "pig roast."

An investigation by the university's Office of Sorority and Fraternity Life found members of the school's Zeta Beta Tau chapter held a contest for new members in which they'd earn points for sleeping with women, according to a statement detailing violations by Greek Life communities on the school's website

"In the event of a tie," it said, "additional points were awarded to the new member who had sex with a woman who had weighed the most." The men were told not to inform the women about the contest.

The office was made aware of the allegations last year and conducted the investigation, which ended last month.

The fraternity has been put on probation for two years, according to the university. The chapter also will be required to hire a live-in adviser by the beginning of the fall 2018 semester, among a slew of other disciplinary actions, including participation in programs about sexual assault.