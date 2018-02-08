Will the Olympics be the same without the Russians? Nyet

(CNN) As the Olympics grew up on TV, the Soviet Union -- in the midst of the Cold War -- provided U.S. broadcasters with a ready-made villain. The way the country tipped the scales in favor of its athletes in events like figure skating and gymnastics produced jokes about "Soviet judges" that translated well beyond the Games, even into movies like "Rocky IV."

So will the Winter Olympics be quite the same, for an American audience, without the Russians to kick (and skate) around?

The International Olympic Committee took the extraordinary step of banning the entire Russian contingent from the Winter Games due to a doping scandal. Since then, an international body has suggested reinstating some of the athletes, although at this point, the IOC has opted not to comply.

Whatever the resolution of that, Russia will occupy a decidedly reduced role at this year's Olympics, which could be both a blessing and a curse for NBC.

On the plus side, ratings tend to improve when U.S. athletes do well, and eliminating Russia from the equation increases the odds that will happen.

