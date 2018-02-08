International Criminal Court may investigate Duterte, Philippines says

Story highlights Thousands have died in Duterte's drug war since he took office

Rights groups have said the killings may constitute crimes against humanity

(CNN) The International Criminal Court (ICC) is looking into Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's brutal war on drugs, his spokesman said.

Harry Roque told reporters Thursday the ICC's Office of the Prosecutor informed Philippines officials they were conducting a preliminary inquiry into whether an investigation is needed.

"The President has said that he also welcomes this preliminary examination because he is sick and tired of being accused of the commission of crimes against humanity," Roque said.

Duterte sees an ICC examination as an opportunity to rebut allegations against him, Roque said, adding the ICC move was a waste of time and resources, pushed by enemies of the President in order to embarrass him.

The ICC "investigates and, where warranted, tries individuals charged with the gravest crimes of concern to the international community: genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of aggression," according to its website