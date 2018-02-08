Toronto police find six sets of remains on property linked to landscaper

(CNN) Toronto police have recovered the remains of at least six people on a property linked to accused serial killer Bruce McArthur, Detective Sgt. Hank Idsinga said Thursday.

At least some of the remains have been identified as belonging to Andrew Kinsman, who was last seen in June 2017 and who is one of five missing men McArthur is charged with killing, Idsinga said.

Authorities have not identified the five other sets of remains, which were found in planters.

Idsinga said McArthur, 66, stored landscaping equipment at the property.

CNN called McArthur's attorney for comment Thursday but didn't get an immediate response.

