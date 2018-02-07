Photos: Magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocks Taiwan

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocks Taiwan
Rescue services search for people at a damaged building in Hualien, Taiwan, on Wednesday, February 7. A 6.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded about 21 kilometers (13 miles) north of Hualien late Tuesday. Several people were killed and many were injured.
An emergency worker walks near a crane that was working to support the Yun Tsui building in Hualien. The residential building was shifted off its foundation during the quake.
Rescue workers climb over debris at the Yun Tsui building.
Emergency personnel rescue a pet dog from a damaged building in Hualien on February 7.
Search-and-rescue teams look for survivors in Hualien.
Emergency workers recover a victim from a destroyed building in Hualien on February 7.
Clothes hang on the balcony of a leaning apartment building.
A crew searches for survivors believed to be trapped inside the collapsed Marshal Hotel in Hualien.
The Yun Tsui building leans perilously in Hualien.
Rescuers search for survivors on February 7.
The Yun Tsui building is propped up after the quake.
In this handout photo released by the Taiwan presidential office, President Tsai Ing-wen, center back-facing, is surrounded by media as she is briefed in Hualien on February 7.
Members of the fire services hose down damage.
An overview of the Yun Tsui building after the quake.
A car is crushed by a building that shifted off its foundation.
Rescue workers check the area affected by the quake in Hualien.
A rescuer scales a damaged building in search of survivors.
Guests of the quake-damaged Marshal Hotel take refuge outside on February 7.
Members of the emergency services search for people in the debris of a collapsed building.
Emergency responders carry out search-and-rescue operations amid rubble outside the Marshal Hotel.