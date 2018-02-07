Magnitude-6.4 earthquake rocks Taiwan
A building is propped up Wednesday, February 7, after coming off its foundations during a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck 22 kilometers (13 miles) north of the city of Hualien late Tuesday. Several people were killed and scores injured as rescuers continue to search for the missing.
Emergency workers recover a victim from a destroyed building in Hualien on February 7.
A residential building in Hualien leans perilously.
Rescuers search for survivors in a damaged building in Hualien on February 7.
In this handout photo released by the Taiwan presidential office, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center back-facing, is surrounded by media as she is briefed at the site of a collapsed building in Hualien, on February 7.
Members of the fire services hose down a damaged building.
An overview shows a building with its first floor collapsed following the quake.
A car is seen crushed by a building that shifted off its foundation.
Rescue workers check the area affected by the quake in Hualien.
A rescuer scales a damaged building in Hualien in search for survivors on February 7.
Guests of the quake-damaged Marshal Hotel take refuge outside in Hualien on February 7.
Members of the emergency services carry out a search for people among the debris of a collapsed building.
Emergency responders carry out search and rescue operations amid rubble outside the Marshal Hotel in Hualien.