Plane skids off taxiway as ice, snow pummel the Northeast

Story highlights A plane skids off the taxiway in Baltimore

The Southeast is getting inundated with rain

(CNN) A nasty mix of freezing rain, snow and widespread ice was bombarding much of Connecticut and Massachusetts on Wednesday, forecasters said.

The most important concern is icing, the National Weather Service in Boston said.

With temperatures warming in the afternoon, those coastal states will likely switch from snow to freezing rain, resulting in ice accumulation.

"Anticipate very slippery conditions on untreated surfaces," especially during the evening commute, the weather service said.

Farther inland, upstate New Yorkers have a different problem to worry about.

Read More