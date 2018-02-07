Oklahoma man found guilty of hate crime in his neighbor's death

Tulsa, Oklahoma (CNN) An Oklahoma man who harassed and attacked members of a Lebanese family living next door was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder, a hate crime and other charges in connection with the 2016 slaying of Khalid Jabara.

In addition to murder, Stanley Vernon Majors, 63, was found guilty of malicious intimidation or harassment, a hate crime, and threatening an act of violence, both misdemeanors.

He was found guilty of another felony -- possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony -- during the jury's second set of deliberations.

A judge will formally sentence Majors on February 20.

The jury on Wednesday recommended sentences of life in prison without parole for murder, up to 10 years for possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one year for the hate crime, and six months for the violent threats.

Read More