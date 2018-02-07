5 things for February 7: Politics, Olympics, Taiwan quake, Poland, Falcon Heavy

(CNN) Gray crocodiles are turning orange in the African country of Gabon . Here's a hint why: evolution. And here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Politics

America's newsmaker-in-chief had quite the day. President Trump expressed hope for a government shutdown, then ordered up an old-fashioned military parade for DC, just like the ones they have on Bastille Day in France.

2. Winter Olympics

Guess who's going to the Olympics? Kim Jong Un's little sister. Kim Yo Jong, 30, will be part of the North Korean delegation headed to the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. It'll be the first time a member of the Kim dynasty has visited South Korea. As for the younger Kim, we don't know much about her (no big surprise there) other than she was educated in Switzerland and has risen high enough up the ranks that she briefly ran the country while her brother recovered from an illness in 2014.

3. Taiwan earthquake

The search for the missing is on after a powerful earthquake rocked Taiwan . The magnitude-6.4 quake killed at least seven people and injured more than 250. Dozens are missing, and there may be 40 people trapped in a large building that's titling perilously in the city of Hualien. As aftershocks continue to rumble, some Hualien residents are taking refuge in a stadium. The quake struck in the East China Sea just off the coast. Taiwan is on the Pacific Ring of Fire , which runs around the edge of the Pacific Ocean and is known for massive seismic and volcanic activity.

4. Poland

Poland's President says he's going to sign a controversial Holocaust bill -- but only after a constitutional tribunal looks at it first. The law would make it illegal to accuse the nation of complicity in crimes committed by the Nazis. It would also ban the use of the term "Polish death camps" when referring to Auschwitz and other camps in Nazi-occupied Poland. The bill angers Israel, which accuses Poland of trying to rewrite history . Historians say certain Polish people and groups helped the Nazis, but Polish governments have pushed back on that narrative.

5. Space X launch

That. Was. Cool! Rocket launches (which are pretty awesome in their own right) have never looked -- or sounded -- as cool as the one Elon Musk put on in Florida. His Falcon Heavy rocket, the world's most powerful , blasted off without a hitch , putting Musk's cherry red Tesla roadster in orbit around the sun, with a dummy driver and a David Bowie song along for the ride. And the show wasn't over when the payload reached space. SpaceX then gave us the awe-inspiring sight of the Falcon Heavy's rocket boosters landing back on Earth, part of the company's plan to drive down the cost of launches.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I have reached the conclusion I cannot continue to be effective in my current roles."

Casino mogul Steve Wynn, announcing he's stepping down as CEO of Wynn Resorts amid allegations of sexual misconduct

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

From dragonglass to lightsabers

Once they're done in Westeros, the creators of "Game of Thrones" head to a galaxy far, far away to write and produce new "Star Wars" movies.

Trouble in the kingdom

King James cursing at team execs in Cleveland? Probably means the Cavaliers won't have their savior around past the end of this season.

'Please pull to your right'

Yes, traffic in California can be crazy. But even commuting by hot air balloon won't save you from getting pulled over by the cops.

What's in a name

Oh, those Kardashians. First Kim K named baby No. 3 Chicago. Now, sister Kylie has one-upped her by naming her new daughter Stormi

WHAT'S FOR LUNCH

Facing charges

The driver suspected of hitting and killing NFL linebacker Edwin Jackson and his ride-share driver on Sunday is due in court today on federal immigration charges . Before the crash, he was deported twice, authorities say.

NUMBER OF THE DAY

567

AND FINALLY ...

