Here's what's in the budget deal

Washington (CNN) Senate leaders unveiled a two-year budget deal Wednesday, which would boost military and non-defense spending by $300 billion over the next two years, as well as more than $80 billion in disaster relief.

If passed, the bill would prevent a government shutdown that's scheduled for Thursday at midnight if Congress isn't able to pass a funding deal in time.

Specific spending will be left to the appropriations committees, but Increased spending for nonmilitary priorities includes: