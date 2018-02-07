Washington (CNN) If President Donald Trump wants a military parade, then he's going to have to find a way to pay for it.

At least, that's what a spokesperson for the Washington, DC, mayor's office told Washingtonian magazine.

Mayor Muriel Bowser's communications director, Anu Rangappa, told Washingtonian that the mayor's office will have "more to say when formal outreach begins," but until then, "we do know that just like the wall, he will have to pay for it."

In an interview with Washington's Channel 9 WUSA news, Bowser said she thinks "most people are concerned with the obstacle" an M1 Abrams tank rolling down Pennsylvania Avenue would create, and "what it would suggest about our country and the direction our country is moving in."

Bowser also said she hasn't gotten any official notice on the potential parade.

Read More