Why isn't the Republican National Committee giving back Steve Wynn's money?

(CNN) Late on Tuesday, casino magnate Steve Wynn stepped down as CEO from Wynn Resorts, citing the distraction caused by a series of allegations of sexual harassment made against him in a recent Wall Street Journal story.

While Wynn continues to deny all of the allegations, the evidence against him is detailed and long-ranging -- a series of inappropriate actions, typically directed at younger female employees, that made it untenable for him to remain in his role at the top of his gaming empire.

Wynn had previously resigned as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee in the wake of the allegations and RNC chair Ronna McDaniel has called the allegations "very troubling" in an interview with Fox News.

But McDaniel was also very clear to distinguish between Wynn, a longtime major Republican donor, and Harvey Weinstein, a massive Democratic giver.

"Steve has denied these allegations," McDaniel said. "Unlike Harvey Weinstein and Al Franken and others, Steve has denied them."