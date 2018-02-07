Senate leaders announce two-year budget deal

(CNN) Senate leaders unveiled a massive two-year budget deal Wednesday, a major victory for both parties that could prevent a government shutdown at the end of this week and increase the federal government's spending. But the plan still needs to pass the House, where it's already facing strong headwinds.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell unveiled the deal with Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on the Senate floor, which would boost military and non-defense spending by $300 billion over the next two years as well as add more than $80 billion in disaster relief. About $160 billion would go to the Pentagon and about $128 billion would to non-defense programs. The agreement also includes aid to respond to recent natural disasters.

The key outlying issue appears to be for how long to hike the debt ceiling, which the US is expected to hit next month, though the exact parameters were still being negotiated when the deal was announced.

"I am pleased to announce that our bipartisan, bicameral negotiations on defense spending and other priorities have yielded a significant agreement," McConnell said in his announcement.

Later Wednesday, the Senate still plans to vote on the House-passed standalone defense funding bill, which is expected to fail at a procedural vote. Then senators take up the House-passed budget continuing resolution. The cloture vote on that is expected to be Thursday, at which point they'll strip the House language, and replace it with the Senate language.

