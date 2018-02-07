US to impose 'toughest ever' sanctions on North Korea, Pence warns

(CNN) US Vice President Mike Pence says the United States plans to unveil the "toughest and most aggressive" sanctions yet against North Korea.

Speaking from Tokyo alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Pence didn't detail what the sanctions would be but said they'd aim to halt Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile program "once and for all."

"Together with Japan, and all our allies, we will continue to intensify our maximum pressure campaign until North Korea takes concrete steps toward complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization," Pence said.

The United Nations passed successive rounds of biting sanctions against the North Korean regime last year, targeting energy imports, coal exports and foreign labor.

Washington also passed its own unilateral measures against North Korea and foreign firms that it has caught doing business with Pyongyang or the Kim Jong Un regime.

